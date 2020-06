Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FANTASTIC OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE CONDO WITHIN MINUTES OF EVERYTHING. SINGLE CONDO ON 2ND LEVEL OF OFFICE BUILDING. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, OPEN FLOORPLAN COMPLETELY FURNISHED WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT THEME THROUGHOUT. GORGEOUS FLOORING THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS! WALK OUT YOUR FRONT DOOR TO SHOPPING, DINING, ART GALLERIES AND MUCH MORE. THIS IS URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST!