Last updated May 31 2020 at 5:34 PM

7027 North Scottsdale Road

7027 North Scottsdale Road · (970) 244-9074
Location

7027 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Centrally located in Scottsdale, this exquisite condominium is top drawer. It's on the ground level with an east facing patio located on the McCormick Ranch Palms golf course. The patio is perfect for morning sun, afternoon shade. There's a spectacular community pool, spa and workout facility. The kitchen has granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, and new vinyl plank flooring throughout the living area, carpet in the bedrooms. Reverse osmosis water filtration and water softener included. Third bedroom office area. There's lots of additional storage, and a one car garage is available separately. Quoted price is for a single occupant. The property is security-gated, with a security system for the condo as well. Walk to numerous great restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Just a two minute ride to connect to the Old Town bike path and 30 mi. of other great bike paths. Rental term negotiable. Owner will consider renting furnished. Include your phone number with your inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 North Scottsdale Road have any available units?
7027 North Scottsdale Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 North Scottsdale Road have?
Some of 7027 North Scottsdale Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 North Scottsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
7027 North Scottsdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 North Scottsdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 7027 North Scottsdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7027 North Scottsdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 7027 North Scottsdale Road does offer parking.
Does 7027 North Scottsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 North Scottsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 North Scottsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 7027 North Scottsdale Road has a pool.
Does 7027 North Scottsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 7027 North Scottsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 North Scottsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 North Scottsdale Road has units with dishwashers.
