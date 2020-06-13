7027 North Scottsdale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Centrally located in Scottsdale, this exquisite condominium is top drawer. It's on the ground level with an east facing patio located on the McCormick Ranch Palms golf course. The patio is perfect for morning sun, afternoon shade. There's a spectacular community pool, spa and workout facility. The kitchen has granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, and new vinyl plank flooring throughout the living area, carpet in the bedrooms. Reverse osmosis water filtration and water softener included. Third bedroom office area. There's lots of additional storage, and a one car garage is available separately. Quoted price is for a single occupant. The property is security-gated, with a security system for the condo as well. Walk to numerous great restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Just a two minute ride to connect to the Old Town bike path and 30 mi. of other great bike paths. Rental term negotiable. Owner will consider renting furnished. Include your phone number with your inquiry.