Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE FOR JAN-APRIL 2021 .Long term or seasonal.... Come enjoy the Terravita lifestyle. Guard gated community with amenities of heated pool/spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center and fine dining. Perfect 2 bed/2 bath with open great room. Tiled throughout. Spacious and bright with views to backyard. All new appliances and new furnishings Relax in backyard with BBQ, dining area and covered patio. Highly desired community to enjoy Arizona sunsets.