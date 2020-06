Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

This one bedroom, ground floor condo is walking distance from all of the dining, nightlife, arts and entertainment that Old Town has to offer. It is set in a lush green backdrop and just feet away from the community pool. Special Features:Vacation Rental w/ 30 night minimum stayFirst Floor, Single Level.Wifi InternetDesignated Covered ParkingQueen Sleeper Sofa BBQ GrillOn site Laundry