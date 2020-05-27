6819 East Pinchot Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated

This two-bedroom, one-bath unit features a detached studio, private yard, in-unit full-size washer/dryer, storage closet, and a private carport. The unit has a newly remodeled bathroom and has been freshly painted. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash, and all appliances.



Located in South Scottsdale, convenient to Old Town, Greenbelt, Skysong, ASU, Tempe Town Lake, and much more.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one months rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.