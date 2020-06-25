All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

6630 N 81ST Place

6630 North 81st Place · No Longer Available
Location

6630 North 81st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
AVAIL. NOV 2019 and then FEB 2020 on. This beautifully updated, completely furnished 3 bedroom home is tucked into a quiet, hidden neighborhood in the heart of Scottsdale. Guests have rated the home 5 out of 5 stars. A soaring light-filled atrium illuminates the living room and dining room. The new eat-in kitchen features a coffee bar, patio access and a view of the family room. New wood-look tile downstairs and new carpet upstairs (12/2018). Enjoy designer furnishings and comfy resort-quality beds, including King, Queen and Full-over-Full bunk beds. Large corner lot features a grass front yard with shade trees. Monthly rate is $4,000 from October-December; $5,800 from January-April; $2,800 from May-September. Ask about rate discounts for longer-term stay The backyard is an entertainer's oasis with a pergola-shaded patio, a pavered sun pad, a wood-burning firepit, a propane grill and an outdoor ice chest. Pool is not fenced, so the home is only suitable for children over 7. Walk to elementary and high schools. No pets and no smoking. Rent includes utilities, including heating and cooling, lawn care, pool care and basic cable. Utility cap for A/C or heat is $250. Any overage is billed to tenant or subtracted from security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 N 81ST Place have any available units?
6630 N 81ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6630 N 81ST Place have?
Some of 6630 N 81ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 N 81ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
6630 N 81ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 N 81ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 6630 N 81ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6630 N 81ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 6630 N 81ST Place offers parking.
Does 6630 N 81ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 N 81ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 N 81ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 6630 N 81ST Place has a pool.
Does 6630 N 81ST Place have accessible units?
No, 6630 N 81ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 N 81ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6630 N 81ST Place has units with dishwashers.
