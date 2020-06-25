6630 N 81ST Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

AVAIL. NOV 2019 and then FEB 2020 on. This beautifully updated, completely furnished 3 bedroom home is tucked into a quiet, hidden neighborhood in the heart of Scottsdale. Guests have rated the home 5 out of 5 stars. A soaring light-filled atrium illuminates the living room and dining room. The new eat-in kitchen features a coffee bar, patio access and a view of the family room. New wood-look tile downstairs and new carpet upstairs (12/2018). Enjoy designer furnishings and comfy resort-quality beds, including King, Queen and Full-over-Full bunk beds. Large corner lot features a grass front yard with shade trees. Monthly rate is $4,000 from October-December; $5,800 from January-April; $2,800 from May-September. Ask about rate discounts for longer-term stay The backyard is an entertainer's oasis with a pergola-shaded patio, a pavered sun pad, a wood-burning firepit, a propane grill and an outdoor ice chest. Pool is not fenced, so the home is only suitable for children over 7. Walk to elementary and high schools. No pets and no smoking. Rent includes utilities, including heating and cooling, lawn care, pool care and basic cable. Utility cap for A/C or heat is $250. Any overage is billed to tenant or subtracted from security deposit.