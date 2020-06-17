All apartments in Scottsdale
6432 E Vernon Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6432 E Vernon Ave

6432 East Vernon Avenue · (480) 495-1905
Location

6432 East Vernon Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hy-view

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $5000 · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
VERNON - BRAND NEW! VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD DREAM HOME - Property Id: 233339

RENOVATED! New 4 bedroom home in West Old Town, Scottsdale! Fully furnished with brand new designer furnishes and retro dcor. Included: washer and dryer, linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Quiet neighborhood located only minutes from entertainment options in Old Town, Arcadia, Phoenix, downtown Tempe, and ASU! Less than 10 minutes to world-class golf and amazing outdoor activities; Camelback Mountain hiking and biking, The Phoenician, Biltmore entertainment district and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. Utilities not included. Apply today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6432 E Vernon Ave have any available units?
6432 E Vernon Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6432 E Vernon Ave have?
Some of 6432 E Vernon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6432 E Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6432 E Vernon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6432 E Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6432 E Vernon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6432 E Vernon Ave offer parking?
No, 6432 E Vernon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6432 E Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6432 E Vernon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6432 E Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 6432 E Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6432 E Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 6432 E Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6432 E Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6432 E Vernon Ave has units with dishwashers.
