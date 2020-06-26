6349 N 78TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

TOTAL REMODEL Designer tile, upgraded appliances, Spacious Open Great Room/ Dinning/Kitchen with private patio. Large bedrooms with a window seat and walk-in closet, soaking designer tub, dual sinks, lots of storage / linen closet. Very desirable single level townhouse private end unit on a Scottsdale parks walking path best location in community!!! Double car attached garage with storage, utility sink, soft water conditioner. Community offers newly conditioned tennis courts, 2 pools, and spa in close proximity to unit. Conveniently located to bike path, dog park, Silverado Golf Course, Spring training, Old Town, 101 freeway, fashion square, ASU, and to many restaurants to mention in the heart of Scottsdale. Luxury living at it's best.