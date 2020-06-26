All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM

6349 N 78TH Street

6349 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6349 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
TOTAL REMODEL Designer tile, upgraded appliances, Spacious Open Great Room/ Dinning/Kitchen with private patio. Large bedrooms with a window seat and walk-in closet, soaking designer tub, dual sinks, lots of storage / linen closet. Very desirable single level townhouse private end unit on a Scottsdale parks walking path best location in community!!! Double car attached garage with storage, utility sink, soft water conditioner. Community offers newly conditioned tennis courts, 2 pools, and spa in close proximity to unit. Conveniently located to bike path, dog park, Silverado Golf Course, Spring training, Old Town, 101 freeway, fashion square, ASU, and to many restaurants to mention in the heart of Scottsdale. Luxury living at it's best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 N 78TH Street have any available units?
6349 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6349 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 6349 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6349 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6349 N 78TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 6349 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6349 N 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 6349 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6349 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6349 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 6349 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6349 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6349 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
