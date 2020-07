Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Act now on this beautiful home for rent. This cozy townhome offers many upgrades to make your rental experience a cozy one. Walk in and immediately notice the beautiful laminate flooring, 2 tone paint and designer lighting. Kitchen includes shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and all stainless steel appliances. Enjoy new doors, new windows and a cozy backyard with turf and storage. Home includes includes community pool and small exercise room. Close to fine dining and entertainment.