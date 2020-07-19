All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5850 Scottsdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5850 Scottsdale Road
Last updated November 10 2019 at 9:44 AM

5850 Scottsdale Road

5850 N Scottsdale Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5850 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEW KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES ALMOST READY!!

RATE NEGOTIATED BASED ON TIME OF YEAR, TERMS AND LENGTH OF LEASE

Now until the end of December & tenant reimburses for utilities.

January-April includes everything.

PATIO HOME in Fabulous Location! A few minutes North of Old Town Scottsdale, Just off Scottsdale Road - walk to restaurants or take the free city trolley. Close to the 101 freeway and Talking Stick Casino.

Very clean, spacious home has open floorplan with lots of natural light. Vaulted ceiling & exposed beams! Garage & new laundry, with bedrooms on opposite sides of home. No interior steps.

Huge pool at complex with South West feel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 Scottsdale Road have any available units?
5850 Scottsdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5850 Scottsdale Road have?
Some of 5850 Scottsdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 Scottsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
5850 Scottsdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 Scottsdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 5850 Scottsdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5850 Scottsdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 5850 Scottsdale Road offers parking.
Does 5850 Scottsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5850 Scottsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 Scottsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 5850 Scottsdale Road has a pool.
Does 5850 Scottsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 5850 Scottsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 Scottsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5850 Scottsdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College