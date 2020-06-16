5820 N 86TH Street

Amenities

**MOVE IN AUGUST 1 2020*** Welcome to your new home nestled in one of AZ's most desirable communities, Park Scottsdale located just minutes from the 101 freeway, talking stick resort, Chaparral Park, Old Town Scottsdale, Spring training facilities and so much more! Your new home also features newer interior paint, newer carpet, 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, COZY AZ room, and all appliances included. Other features include, ceiling fans in every room, overhead storage cabinets in the large garage, custom designed backyard w/ built in gas fireplace and patio furniture, grass and automatic irrigation in the backyard and large mature trees for privacy. Make time to view this home today!