Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

5820 N 86TH Street

5820 North 86th Street · (602) 326-4752
Location

5820 North 86th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN AUGUST 1 2020*** Welcome to your new home nestled in one of AZ's most desirable communities, Park Scottsdale located just minutes from the 101 freeway, talking stick resort, Chaparral Park, Old Town Scottsdale, Spring training facilities and so much more! Your new home also features newer interior paint, newer carpet, 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, COZY AZ room, and all appliances included. Other features include, ceiling fans in every room, overhead storage cabinets in the large garage, custom designed backyard w/ built in gas fireplace and patio furniture, grass and automatic irrigation in the backyard and large mature trees for privacy. Make time to view this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 N 86TH Street have any available units?
5820 N 86TH Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 N 86TH Street have?
Some of 5820 N 86TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 N 86TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5820 N 86TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 N 86TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5820 N 86TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5820 N 86TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5820 N 86TH Street does offer parking.
Does 5820 N 86TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 N 86TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 N 86TH Street have a pool?
No, 5820 N 86TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5820 N 86TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5820 N 86TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 N 86TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 N 86TH Street has units with dishwashers.
