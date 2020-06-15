5695 E BLUE SKY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room pool bbq/grill hot tub

A gem top to bottom~you will fall in love the moment you drive into this stunning gated community! This home is a dream, sitting on just over an acre. It has a sparkling pool and hot tub, fire pit, bbq, grassy area and has an oversized patio that allows you to sit back and enjoy the stunning desert landscape and spectacular Arizona sunsets. Inside, the home has a phenomenal split floor plan! The kitchen comes equipped with double ovens, built in fridge, pantry, kitchen island and a large amount of storage with wall to wall cabinets. The great room is right off the game room and dining room, making this a perfect home for entertaining! This home is sure to impress, be sure to get in before this home is off the market.