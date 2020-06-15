All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:45 AM

5695 E BLUE SKY Drive

5695 East Blue Sky Drive · (480) 203-8670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5695 East Blue Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
The Preserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A gem top to bottom~you will fall in love the moment you drive into this stunning gated community! This home is a dream, sitting on just over an acre. It has a sparkling pool and hot tub, fire pit, bbq, grassy area and has an oversized patio that allows you to sit back and enjoy the stunning desert landscape and spectacular Arizona sunsets. Inside, the home has a phenomenal split floor plan! The kitchen comes equipped with double ovens, built in fridge, pantry, kitchen island and a large amount of storage with wall to wall cabinets. The great room is right off the game room and dining room, making this a perfect home for entertaining! This home is sure to impress, be sure to get in before this home is off the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
5695 E BLUE SKY Drive has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5695 E BLUE SKY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
No, 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive has a pool.
Does 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5695 E BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.
