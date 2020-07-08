All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 525 N MILLER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
525 N MILLER Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

525 N MILLER Road

525 North Miller Road · (480) 381-3299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

525 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful furnished 2 bedroom in the perfect location & pet friendly! You'll love living in this beautiful well kept community close to Old Town Scottsdale, dozens of restaurants, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Tempe Marketplace, ASU, Sky Harbor Airport, Freeways, etc. If you're looking to enjoy easy living you've found it here! Gated community, 1 car connected garage and a large sparkling community pool! This home also boasts wood flooring, large open kitchen, newer appliances, full laundry and a private patio. The spacious master suite has a large walk in closet, private bathroom and lots of room for a desk, reading nook or whatever you can dream up. Grab this one before it's G-O-N-E !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N MILLER Road have any available units?
525 N MILLER Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 N MILLER Road have?
Some of 525 N MILLER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N MILLER Road currently offering any rent specials?
525 N MILLER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N MILLER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 N MILLER Road is pet friendly.
Does 525 N MILLER Road offer parking?
Yes, 525 N MILLER Road offers parking.
Does 525 N MILLER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 N MILLER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N MILLER Road have a pool?
Yes, 525 N MILLER Road has a pool.
Does 525 N MILLER Road have accessible units?
No, 525 N MILLER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N MILLER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 N MILLER Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 525 N MILLER Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity