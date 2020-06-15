5100 N MILLER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Furnished (stays furnished) French country patio home. Split master suites (2br/2.5ba). Available now. 2 car garage, breakfast nook and dining room, wet bar, lots of storage, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights, den, community pool and spa. Located in the historic district of Scottsdale. Walking path to downtown Scottsdale's restaurants, clubs and shopping. This home would make a good shared rental for students or corporate rental for professionals and every lifestyle in between. Looking for 1 year tenant(s).