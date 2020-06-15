All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

5100 N MILLER Road

5100 North Miller Road · (480) 414-7414
Location

5100 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Furnished (stays furnished) French country patio home. Split master suites (2br/2.5ba). Available now. 2 car garage, breakfast nook and dining room, wet bar, lots of storage, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights, den, community pool and spa. Located in the historic district of Scottsdale. Walking path to downtown Scottsdale's restaurants, clubs and shopping. This home would make a good shared rental for students or corporate rental for professionals and every lifestyle in between. Looking for 1 year tenant(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 N MILLER Road have any available units?
5100 N MILLER Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 N MILLER Road have?
Some of 5100 N MILLER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 N MILLER Road currently offering any rent specials?
5100 N MILLER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 N MILLER Road pet-friendly?
No, 5100 N MILLER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5100 N MILLER Road offer parking?
Yes, 5100 N MILLER Road does offer parking.
Does 5100 N MILLER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 N MILLER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 N MILLER Road have a pool?
Yes, 5100 N MILLER Road has a pool.
Does 5100 N MILLER Road have accessible units?
No, 5100 N MILLER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 N MILLER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 N MILLER Road has units with dishwashers.
