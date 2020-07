Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace furnished oven refrigerator

Fully furnished Updated Condo ready for move-in! Come enjoy this quiet location that is right in the heart of all Scottsdale has to offer. Close to shopping, night life and freeway access. Tile throughout and huge remodeled showers. Call today to view!!