Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway

4848 North Woodmere Fairway · No Longer Available
Location

4848 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautifully furnished and perfect location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, where sleek contemporary meets modern luxury. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit is light and bright with over-sized windows. The perfect balance of finishes with beautiful floors, white shaker cabinets and white quartz counter-tops, with subway tile back splash. Stay cool using your WI-FI connected Nest thermostat. Walking distance to all the best of shopping and restaurants that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Minutes from Sky Harbor Airport and walkable to spring training games.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway have any available units?
4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway have?
Some of 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway currently offering any rent specials?
4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway pet-friendly?
No, 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway offer parking?
No, 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway does not offer parking.
Does 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway have a pool?
No, 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway does not have a pool.
Does 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway have accessible units?
No, 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway does not have accessible units.
Does 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4848 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY Freeway has units with dishwashers.

