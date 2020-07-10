4820 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY

Amenities

This is a bright and airy, well kept home. Spacious in a secluded setting. Lovely, light filled two-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. In the heart of Scottsdale in a quiet residential neighborhood, yet just a short walk to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Fully furnished, sleeps six. Feels like you are in the heart of a European Villa. The grounds are outstanding and kept impeccably manicured. Cycle or take a walk on the nearby canal, It is literally a 10 minute walk to Old Town with its multitude of restaurants, shops and the Entertainment District. The Scottsdale Fashion Mall is also only minutes walk away. This place has it all! This place has it all! Many, many amenities including restaurants, shopping any golf courses within ten to twenty minutes from the property. . The Barrett Jackson Auto Auction, Phoenix Open and Major League Ba