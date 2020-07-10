All apartments in Scottsdale
4820 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

4820 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --

4820 North Woodmere Fairway · No Longer Available
Location

4820 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This is a bright and airy, well kept home. Spacious in a secluded setting. Lovely, light filled two-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. In the heart of Scottsdale in a quiet residential neighborhood, yet just a short walk to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Fully furnished, sleeps six. Feels like you are in the heart of a European Villa. The grounds are outstanding and kept impeccably manicured. Cycle or take a walk on the nearby canal, It is literally a 10 minute walk to Old Town with its multitude of restaurants, shops and the Entertainment District. The Scottsdale Fashion Mall is also only minutes walk away. This place has it all! This place has it all! Many, many amenities including restaurants, shopping any golf courses within ten to twenty minutes from the property. . The Barrett Jackson Auto Auction, Phoenix Open and Major League Ba

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

