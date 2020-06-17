Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool hot tub

4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous Luxury Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA Condo - Gorgeous Luxury Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA home in the heart of downtown Old Town Scottsdale. Stroll, ride, or jog down the AZ Canal path to all of the best dining & entertainment. Postino's Wine Bar is right around the corner. A great open entertainers space leads to a large covered balcony. Chef's kitchen & Decor Stainless Steel Appliances, dual fuel range and lots of storage, espresso cabinetry, spacious granite breakfast bar. Cozy up this Fall by the gas fireplace. The bathrooms have Carrara marble counter tops and the master has a large soaking tub. Snap it up or miss out on the best rental available in Sage Condominiums. Amenities include: 2 story private clubhouse, waterfront pool and spa with cabanas, library lounge, catering kitchen, wine cellar, and walking and biking paths.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $4,000 + 2.75% tax and admin fee

Security Deposit - $4,000

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5149540)