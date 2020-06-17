All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009

4803 North Woodmere Fairway · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4803 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous Luxury Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA Condo - Gorgeous Luxury Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA home in the heart of downtown Old Town Scottsdale. Stroll, ride, or jog down the AZ Canal path to all of the best dining & entertainment. Postino's Wine Bar is right around the corner. A great open entertainers space leads to a large covered balcony. Chef's kitchen & Decor Stainless Steel Appliances, dual fuel range and lots of storage, espresso cabinetry, spacious granite breakfast bar. Cozy up this Fall by the gas fireplace. The bathrooms have Carrara marble counter tops and the master has a large soaking tub. Snap it up or miss out on the best rental available in Sage Condominiums. Amenities include: 2 story private clubhouse, waterfront pool and spa with cabanas, library lounge, catering kitchen, wine cellar, and walking and biking paths.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $4,000 + 2.75% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $4,000
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5149540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 have any available units?
4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 have?
Some of 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 currently offering any rent specials?
4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 is pet friendly.
Does 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 offer parking?
No, 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 does not offer parking.
Does 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 have a pool?
Yes, 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 has a pool.
Does 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 have accessible units?
No, 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 does not have units with dishwashers.
