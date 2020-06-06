All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:38 AM

4354 North 82nd Street

4354 North 82nd Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4354 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 262 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2VKCBmBp1w8

Great location 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the heart of Scottsdale! Security door and balcony on this upstairs unit. Walk in Closet. Living room with neutral colored carpet and designer accent walls; updated kitchen with 20'' tile flooring, Newer Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen all included! Newer Lighting! Washer and dryer included! Large master bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Convenient to Downtown Scottsdale, shopping, golf courses and entertainment. Community clubhouse, tennis courts, bbq, heated pool and spa. Walking distance to Chaparral Park. Pets depending on landlord approval, no large dogs or birds please.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

***BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS! WE DO NOT LIST HOMES FOR RENT ON CRAIGSLIST. CHECK OUR WEBSITE TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY OF HOME AND PRICE!***

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 North 82nd Street have any available units?
4354 North 82nd Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 North 82nd Street have?
Some of 4354 North 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 North 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4354 North 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 North 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4354 North 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4354 North 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 4354 North 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4354 North 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4354 North 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 North 82nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 4354 North 82nd Street has a pool.
Does 4354 North 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4354 North 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 North 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4354 North 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
