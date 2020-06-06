4354 North 82nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2VKCBmBp1w8



Great location 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the heart of Scottsdale! Security door and balcony on this upstairs unit. Walk in Closet. Living room with neutral colored carpet and designer accent walls; updated kitchen with 20'' tile flooring, Newer Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen all included! Newer Lighting! Washer and dryer included! Large master bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Convenient to Downtown Scottsdale, shopping, golf courses and entertainment. Community clubhouse, tennis courts, bbq, heated pool and spa. Walking distance to Chaparral Park. Pets depending on landlord approval, no large dogs or birds please.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



***BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS! WE DO NOT LIST HOMES FOR RENT ON CRAIGSLIST. CHECK OUR WEBSITE TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY OF HOME AND PRICE!***



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.