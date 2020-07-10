All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

4153 N 81st St

4153 North 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4153 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/917288005d ---- Lovely townhome in Popular Old Town area. Close to ASU, SCC, 101 fwy., shopping, sports, dining & entertainment! Features include wood flooring on 1st floor with newer carpeting on the 2nd floor. Granite counters & updated cabinets in both kitchen and Bathroom with Travertine shower surround. There is a roomy walk-in pantry, abundant storage, separate laundry room with included washer & dryer & extra storage shelving. Townhome offers nice-sized private patio/courtyard area. Very clean & quiet complex features park-like grass grounds & a large Community Pool. Assigned covered parking plenty of open parking. Don\'t Miss out on this Gem. Call today to schedule a Showing! Tenant occupied until 7/31/19.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.75%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 N 81st St have any available units?
4153 N 81st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4153 N 81st St have?
Some of 4153 N 81st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 N 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
4153 N 81st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 N 81st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 N 81st St is pet friendly.
Does 4153 N 81st St offer parking?
Yes, 4153 N 81st St offers parking.
Does 4153 N 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4153 N 81st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 N 81st St have a pool?
Yes, 4153 N 81st St has a pool.
Does 4153 N 81st St have accessible units?
No, 4153 N 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 N 81st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4153 N 81st St does not have units with dishwashers.

