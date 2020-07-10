4153 N 81st St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/917288005d ---- Lovely townhome in Popular Old Town area. Close to ASU, SCC, 101 fwy., shopping, sports, dining & entertainment! Features include wood flooring on 1st floor with newer carpeting on the 2nd floor. Granite counters & updated cabinets in both kitchen and Bathroom with Travertine shower surround. There is a roomy walk-in pantry, abundant storage, separate laundry room with included washer & dryer & extra storage shelving. Townhome offers nice-sized private patio/courtyard area. Very clean & quiet complex features park-like grass grounds & a large Community Pool. Assigned covered parking plenty of open parking. Don\'t Miss out on this Gem. Call today to schedule a Showing! Tenant occupied until 7/31/19.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.75%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Pool