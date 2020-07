Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Location! Location! Right next to 101 free way and minutes to 202. Nice kitchen with granite countertop and tiles. Large family and living room. AZ room has bathtub and jets and heated lights. Brand new roof was replaced in 2016, double pane windows, and RV gate. Oversized backyard with well maintained pool and new pool vacuum.