38420 N 103RD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Private southwest contemporary home in Desert Mountain with huge sunset, mountain, and desert views. Ideal living and entertaining spaces with updated greatroom kitchen for casual entertaining and everyday living, along with separate dining and living room for more formal entertaining. Ideal south/southwest facing backyard for maximum sun on patio during winter months. 3 bedrooms, plus office with pullout allowing for 4th bedroom option for all your guest needs. Location allows for quick access to Desert Mountain amenities (with club membership) and easy access to main gate for offsite shopping, dining, hiking and biking!