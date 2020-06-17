All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

38420 N 103RD Place

38420 North 103rd Place · (480) 266-7557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38420 North 103rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Private southwest contemporary home in Desert Mountain with huge sunset, mountain, and desert views. Ideal living and entertaining spaces with updated greatroom kitchen for casual entertaining and everyday living, along with separate dining and living room for more formal entertaining. Ideal south/southwest facing backyard for maximum sun on patio during winter months. 3 bedrooms, plus office with pullout allowing for 4th bedroom option for all your guest needs. Location allows for quick access to Desert Mountain amenities (with club membership) and easy access to main gate for offsite shopping, dining, hiking and biking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38420 N 103RD Place have any available units?
38420 N 103RD Place has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 38420 N 103RD Place have?
Some of 38420 N 103RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38420 N 103RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
38420 N 103RD Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38420 N 103RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 38420 N 103RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 38420 N 103RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 38420 N 103RD Place does offer parking.
Does 38420 N 103RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38420 N 103RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38420 N 103RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 38420 N 103RD Place has a pool.
Does 38420 N 103RD Place have accessible units?
No, 38420 N 103RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 38420 N 103RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38420 N 103RD Place has units with dishwashers.
