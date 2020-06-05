All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM

3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard

3801 North Goldwater Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3801 North Goldwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Camelback Mountain provides the backdrop for this luxurious condominium home with brilliantly thought out floor plan. Located in the world renowned downtown Scottsdale Arts and Cultural District. At a little over 2,500 square feet, with 2 master bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath plus custom built den/office. Welcoming foyer with custom cove lighting and new exquisite wide plank tile flooring as well as other top-of-the-line custom finishes. All new window treatments to boot! Unwind in the sumptuous master suite with large soaking tub and separate shower. Prepare meals in the nice bright gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and countertops. Or relax and enjoy the outdoors in your private, expansive patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard have any available units?
3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard have?
Some of 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
