3801 N GOLDWATER Boulevard

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Camelback Mountain provides the backdrop for this luxurious condominium home with brilliantly thought out floor plan. Located in the world renowned downtown Scottsdale Arts and Cultural District. At a little over 2,500 square feet, with 2 master bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath plus custom built den/office. Welcoming foyer with custom cove lighting and new exquisite wide plank tile flooring as well as other top-of-the-line custom finishes. All new window treatments to boot! Unwind in the sumptuous master suite with large soaking tub and separate shower. Prepare meals in the nice bright gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and countertops. Or relax and enjoy the outdoors in your private, expansive patio.