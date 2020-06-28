37135 N 97TH Way

Amenities

From waking up to the sunrise over stunning mountain views to spending your evenings watching the stars over the shimmering private swimming pool, this home has the tranquil feel of a resort setting with expansive living space to offer a balanced lifestyle. The kitchen is sure to please with a large island, walk-in pantry and eat-in kitchen area. With a great-room feel, the adjacent family room offers a gas fireplace, numerous windows for taking advantage of the views and access to the private backyard patio. With a sprawling first floor-master suite and 4 guest suites for your family and friends to enjoy, you will find comfort in the layout and light interior features. Beyond the master suite, the ideal layout also offers a private guest suite with an en-suite bath, perfect for an office. Flowing off of the main living area, there is a generous laundry room which leads to a 3 car attached garage for storage or spacious parking options. Enjoy a quiet morning in the upstairs' loft area sipping your coffee or an afternoon swimming in your private backyard escape. This property offers many quality features that will make you feel right at home here in North Scottsdale.