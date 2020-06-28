All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
37135 N 97TH Way
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

37135 N 97TH Way

37135 North 97th Way · No Longer Available
Location

37135 North 97th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Mirabel Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
From waking up to the sunrise over stunning mountain views to spending your evenings watching the stars over the shimmering private swimming pool, this home has the tranquil feel of a resort setting with expansive living space to offer a balanced lifestyle. The kitchen is sure to please with a large island, walk-in pantry and eat-in kitchen area. With a great-room feel, the adjacent family room offers a gas fireplace, numerous windows for taking advantage of the views and access to the private backyard patio. With a sprawling first floor-master suite and 4 guest suites for your family and friends to enjoy, you will find comfort in the layout and light interior features. Beyond the master suite, the ideal layout also offers a private guest suite with an en-suite bath, perfect for an office. Flowing off of the main living area, there is a generous laundry room which leads to a 3 car attached garage for storage or spacious parking options. Enjoy a quiet morning in the upstairs' loft area sipping your coffee or an afternoon swimming in your private backyard escape. This property offers many quality features that will make you feel right at home here in North Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37135 N 97TH Way have any available units?
37135 N 97TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 37135 N 97TH Way have?
Some of 37135 N 97TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37135 N 97TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
37135 N 97TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37135 N 97TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 37135 N 97TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 37135 N 97TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 37135 N 97TH Way offers parking.
Does 37135 N 97TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37135 N 97TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37135 N 97TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 37135 N 97TH Way has a pool.
Does 37135 N 97TH Way have accessible units?
No, 37135 N 97TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 37135 N 97TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37135 N 97TH Way has units with dishwashers.
