Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3514 N 78TH Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3514 N 78TH Street
3514 North 78th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3514 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to your next home for the next year or longer. This very desired area is close to amenities, schools and freeways. A great place to call home with this amazing 4 bedroom Scottsdale home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3514 N 78TH Street have any available units?
3514 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3514 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 3514 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3514 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3514 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3514 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 3514 N 78TH Street offer parking?
No, 3514 N 78TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3514 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 N 78TH Street have a pool?
No, 3514 N 78TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3514 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3514 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
