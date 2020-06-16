All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

33690 N 71ST Way

33690 North 71st Way · (480) 338-0274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33690 North 71st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Be the first residents to enjoy this bright and beautifully updated home in the highly sought after Terravita Golf and Country Club. This home is immaculately designed and shows owner's discerning tastes with ALL new furnishings throughout every room. Additional updates include; granite counter tops, tile floors, new dishwasher, new washer and dryer and fresh interior paint. Your guests will love the comfort and privacy the detached casita has to offer. The inviting patio provides all the surroundings to relax or entertain in resort style poolside. Community features: Award winning Golf, Heated Pool + Spa, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, + more! Guests may enjoy the wide array of Terravita Club amenities by separate agreement. Minutes from tourist destinations Cave Creek and Carefree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33690 N 71ST Way have any available units?
33690 N 71ST Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 33690 N 71ST Way have?
Some of 33690 N 71ST Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33690 N 71ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
33690 N 71ST Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33690 N 71ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 33690 N 71ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 33690 N 71ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 33690 N 71ST Way does offer parking.
Does 33690 N 71ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33690 N 71ST Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33690 N 71ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 33690 N 71ST Way has a pool.
Does 33690 N 71ST Way have accessible units?
No, 33690 N 71ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 33690 N 71ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33690 N 71ST Way has units with dishwashers.
