33690 N 71ST Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Be the first residents to enjoy this bright and beautifully updated home in the highly sought after Terravita Golf and Country Club. This home is immaculately designed and shows owner's discerning tastes with ALL new furnishings throughout every room. Additional updates include; granite counter tops, tile floors, new dishwasher, new washer and dryer and fresh interior paint. Your guests will love the comfort and privacy the detached casita has to offer. The inviting patio provides all the surroundings to relax or entertain in resort style poolside. Community features: Award winning Golf, Heated Pool + Spa, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, + more! Guests may enjoy the wide array of Terravita Club amenities by separate agreement. Minutes from tourist destinations Cave Creek and Carefree.