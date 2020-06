Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, this is in a great location overlooking the pool! Elegant granite on the kitchen counters along with stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the kitchen, living room, and bathrooms. This community is very quiet and is gated, has a great pool area not to mention you have a short walk to old town Scottsdale with many restaurants nearby. Water, sewer, trash, and electric are all handled by HOA.