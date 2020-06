Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulous location!! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, townhouse near the heart of Old Town Scottsdale! Fresh paint throughout, all new flooring and appliances, and full size washer/dryer. Sparkling community pool, enormous balcony, and covered parking. All the wonderful dining, shopping, galleries and entertainment of Old Town Scottsdale nearby for your enjoyment.