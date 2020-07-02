All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

3126 N 84TH Place

3126 North 84th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3126 North 84th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is your chance to live in a fully remodeled Ranch style home in the highly desired Village Grove Subdivision. Situated on a corner lot in a delightful Cul-De-Sac, featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, including A/C Casita/office/den in the backyard. All bedrooms/bath remodeled in 2019. HUGE backyard with fenced in pool and fabulous mature landscaping is the private oasis you've been looking for. Enjoy the pleasures of a new remodeled fully furnished home just bring your clothes and tooth brush. This beautiful neighborhood has walkability to neighboring restaurants, shops, galleries, golf courses, and schools. Central location yields easy access to 101 freeway to get anywhere around the Valley. All utilities INCLUDED. You can't help but fall in love with this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 N 84TH Place have any available units?
3126 N 84TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 N 84TH Place have?
Some of 3126 N 84TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 N 84TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3126 N 84TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 N 84TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3126 N 84TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3126 N 84TH Place offer parking?
No, 3126 N 84TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 3126 N 84TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 N 84TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 N 84TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 3126 N 84TH Place has a pool.
Does 3126 N 84TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3126 N 84TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 N 84TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 N 84TH Place has units with dishwashers.

