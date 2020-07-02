3126 N 84TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is your chance to live in a fully remodeled Ranch style home in the highly desired Village Grove Subdivision. Situated on a corner lot in a delightful Cul-De-Sac, featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, including A/C Casita/office/den in the backyard. All bedrooms/bath remodeled in 2019. HUGE backyard with fenced in pool and fabulous mature landscaping is the private oasis you've been looking for. Enjoy the pleasures of a new remodeled fully furnished home just bring your clothes and tooth brush. This beautiful neighborhood has walkability to neighboring restaurants, shops, galleries, golf courses, and schools. Central location yields easy access to 101 freeway to get anywhere around the Valley. All utilities INCLUDED. You can't help but fall in love with this home