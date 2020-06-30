All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3107 N Hayden Rd.

3107 North Hayden Road · No Longer Available
Location

3107 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
hot tub
Seasonal Monthly/Weekly Rent Rates:

April-October: $1,620/$851
November: $1,755/$840
December: $1,776/$970
January: $2,945/$1,220
February-March: $5,628/$1,876

Welcome to this fabulously newly decorated (2018) 2 bed / 2 bath Sunscape Condo. Situated along the Continental Golf Course and the Scottsdale Greenbelt, you are in the most prime location, and just blocks away from Major League Baseball spring training, the fabulous Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, world class dining, night life and much, much more!

This POOL side vacation rental comes equipped with all your needs in mind with a large private patio and a fitness center and hot tub only steps away.

The gourmet kitchen is exquisite with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets along with a beautiful granite topped table and leather full back chairs.

The rentals spacious living area provides comfort with luxurious leather furniture and a 42&#1074;&#1026;&#1116; plasma T.V., DVD player, along with a stereo complete with an Ipod dock.

Each bedroom is beautifully decorated; the master bedroom features a luxurious king plush bed with designer pillows and lines and for your added convenience also features a T.V. and DVD player. The second bedroom includes a plush queen bed and T.V. as well.

This beautiful Scottsdale vacation home is decorated with elegance and style with accent colors, hardwood floors and ceramic floors throughout and is second to none! The modern decor, location and premier interior decorating will exceed your expectations and will absolutely guarantee you a fabulous home away from home while here in Scottsdale Arizona!

A utility deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per month. This is done to encourage the tenant to help conserve energy when the house is not being occupied and to allow for our monthly rental rates for summer stays to be lower. If there is an overage on the usage it will be taken from the deposit. If usage exceeds the deposit amount the tenant is responsible for the cost of the overage.

