Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous Location Walk to the Sonoran Preserve with hundreds of miles of hiking, mtn biking and horse riding. Three year old home in great condition...Spacious master split floor plan. The home features a large great room concept with 16' glass sliding door to bring in the views of Granite Mountain. Upgraded kitchen includes quartz counters, a large island and stainless appliances. Wood look ceramic tile floors t/o. Approximately 1500'+/- to Granite Mountain trails. Owner/Agent.