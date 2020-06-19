3030 N Hayden # 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking pool guest parking

Scottsdale 2 bed, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Great Location - Amazing floor plan offers an open living space, beautiful fireplace and natural light that connects to the kitchen and private back patio. Half bathroom downstairs. The two bedrooms also have their own balcony and bathrooms. Washer and dryer included. Just a few doors down from the community pool. Near the 101, 202, Old Town, and with quick access to ASU!



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 06/15/2020



TYPE: Town home

YEAR BUILT: 1985

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 1080

CARPORT: 1 Car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: NONE



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or

? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

• Monthly premium starting at $5/month

• Call for more details or click the link below for more info

• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/



Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE4904525)