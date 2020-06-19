All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 3030 N Hayden # 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3030 N Hayden # 6
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3030 N Hayden # 6

3030 North Hayden Road · (480) 616-2098 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3030 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3030 N Hayden # 6 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
Scottsdale 2 bed, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Great Location - Amazing floor plan offers an open living space, beautiful fireplace and natural light that connects to the kitchen and private back patio. Half bathroom downstairs. The two bedrooms also have their own balcony and bathrooms. Washer and dryer included. Just a few doors down from the community pool. Near the 101, 202, Old Town, and with quick access to ASU!

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 06/15/2020

TYPE: Town home
YEAR BUILT: 1985
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1080
CARPORT: 1 Car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: NONE

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
• Monthly premium starting at $5/month
• Call for more details or click the link below for more info
• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4904525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 N Hayden # 6 have any available units?
3030 N Hayden # 6 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 N Hayden # 6 have?
Some of 3030 N Hayden # 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 N Hayden # 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3030 N Hayden # 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 N Hayden # 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 N Hayden # 6 is pet friendly.
Does 3030 N Hayden # 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3030 N Hayden # 6 does offer parking.
Does 3030 N Hayden # 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 N Hayden # 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 N Hayden # 6 have a pool?
Yes, 3030 N Hayden # 6 has a pool.
Does 3030 N Hayden # 6 have accessible units?
No, 3030 N Hayden # 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 N Hayden # 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 N Hayden # 6 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3030 N Hayden # 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity