3002 N 70th Street #125

Amenities
Great 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo conveniently located near the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 70th St. and Thomas Rd. Condo features a large master bedroom, breakfast area and living room. Low maintenance tile flooring throughout. Appliances are included. Unit comes with an in-unit washer / dryer. Condo features one covered parking spot, and uncovered general parking. Friendly community features maintenance free landscaping, large pool, spa, and BBQ area. Water, trash, sewer and homeowner's fees are included in rent. Rent required is $925. plus rental tax.