3002 N 70th Street #125
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

3002 N 70th Street #125

3002 N 70th St
Location

3002 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo conveniently located near the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 70th St. and Thomas Rd. Condo features a large master bedroom, breakfast area and living room. Low maintenance tile flooring throughout. Appliances are included. Unit comes with an in-unit washer / dryer. Condo features one covered parking spot, and uncovered general parking. Friendly community features maintenance free landscaping, large pool, spa, and BBQ area. Water, trash, sewer and homeowner's fees are included in rent. Rent required is $925. plus rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 N 70th Street #125 have any available units?
3002 N 70th Street #125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 N 70th Street #125 have?
Some of 3002 N 70th Street #125's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 N 70th Street #125 currently offering any rent specials?
3002 N 70th Street #125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 N 70th Street #125 pet-friendly?
No, 3002 N 70th Street #125 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3002 N 70th Street #125 offer parking?
Yes, 3002 N 70th Street #125 offers parking.
Does 3002 N 70th Street #125 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 N 70th Street #125 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 N 70th Street #125 have a pool?
Yes, 3002 N 70th Street #125 has a pool.
Does 3002 N 70th Street #125 have accessible units?
No, 3002 N 70th Street #125 does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 N 70th Street #125 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 N 70th Street #125 has units with dishwashers.
