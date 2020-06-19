All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

28990 N White Feather Lane

28990 White Feather Lane · (480) 510-9298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28990 White Feather Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2482 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Nestled at the top of a marvelous view property, next to public Troon North Golf Course, this immaculate townhome has two large master-suite bedroom/bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, one large loft area that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or living room area with a view, private study with fire place, large closets, extra storage space, two car garage, high ceilings and large view windows looking to Desert Mountain vistas, quiet location off of Dynamite and Alma School Road, secluded community pool, gated entry. Very nice appliances in this two-story lovely home. Shown by appointment at : https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/798ce239fb2897ca930911d2e59f43c3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28990 N White Feather Lane have any available units?
28990 N White Feather Lane has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28990 N White Feather Lane have?
Some of 28990 N White Feather Lane's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28990 N White Feather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28990 N White Feather Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28990 N White Feather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28990 N White Feather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28990 N White Feather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28990 N White Feather Lane does offer parking.
Does 28990 N White Feather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28990 N White Feather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28990 N White Feather Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28990 N White Feather Lane has a pool.
Does 28990 N White Feather Lane have accessible units?
No, 28990 N White Feather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28990 N White Feather Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 28990 N White Feather Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
