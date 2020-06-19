28990 N White Feather Lane

Amenities

garage gym pool fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Nestled at the top of a marvelous view property, next to public Troon North Golf Course, this immaculate townhome has two large master-suite bedroom/bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, one large loft area that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or living room area with a view, private study with fire place, large closets, extra storage space, two car garage, high ceilings and large view windows looking to Desert Mountain vistas, quiet location off of Dynamite and Alma School Road, secluded community pool, gated entry. Very nice appliances in this two-story lovely home. Shown by appointment at : https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/798ce239fb2897ca930911d2e59f43c3