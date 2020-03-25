23685 75th Place

Amenities

Stunning Mountain Views compliment this Fabulous North Scottsdale Home w/Split Floor plan Greatroom layout 2 Bed/2 Bath. Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters & Ceiling Fans. Kitchen w/Slab Granite Countertops. Flooring 20x20 Tile w/4 tile baseboards t/o entire home. FRESH Interior Custom 2-tone paint in home & garage. Attached 2-Car Garage w/ High-end Epoxy Floor, +Direct Home Access. Backyard w/Spectacular Views, full flagstone & access to wash. This Jewel of a Home is located in a Double Gated community, near All Conveniences: Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Kierland, Desert Ridge, Post Office, Libraryyou name it, its here. Community Pool & Spa, Great Walking Paths & Friendly Neighbors! Thank you for your patience - Home now available for immediate occupancy - HURRY will not last!