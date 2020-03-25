All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23685 75th Place

23685 North 75th Place · No Longer Available
Location

23685 North 75th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Stunning Mountain Views compliment this Fabulous North Scottsdale Home w/Split Floor plan Greatroom layout 2 Bed/2 Bath. Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters & Ceiling Fans. Kitchen w/Slab Granite Countertops. Flooring 20x20 Tile w/4 tile baseboards t/o entire home. FRESH Interior Custom 2-tone paint in home & garage. Attached 2-Car Garage w/ High-end Epoxy Floor, +Direct Home Access. Backyard w/Spectacular Views, full flagstone & access to wash. This Jewel of a Home is located in a Double Gated community, near All Conveniences: Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Kierland, Desert Ridge, Post Office, Libraryyou name it, its here. Community Pool & Spa, Great Walking Paths & Friendly Neighbors! Thank you for your patience - Home now available for immediate occupancy - HURRY will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23685 75th Place have any available units?
23685 75th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23685 75th Place have?
Some of 23685 75th Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23685 75th Place currently offering any rent specials?
23685 75th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23685 75th Place pet-friendly?
No, 23685 75th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23685 75th Place offer parking?
Yes, 23685 75th Place does offer parking.
Does 23685 75th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23685 75th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23685 75th Place have a pool?
Yes, 23685 75th Place has a pool.
Does 23685 75th Place have accessible units?
No, 23685 75th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23685 75th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23685 75th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
