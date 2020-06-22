All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 20520 N 101ST Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
20520 N 101ST Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:05 AM

20520 N 101ST Way

20520 North 101st Way · (480) 502-6902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20520 North 101st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 5077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy some of the best mountain views from this stunning home in the Parks of Silverleaf. Situated on a large lot; the completely remodeled kitchen, features new white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a grand island. The main living areas of the home are surrounded by French doors that lead to the spacious backyard and outdoor living spaces featuring a pool, spa, sitting and dining areas, BBQ center, garden, and grassy lawn. A home great for a family with the master bedroom, all ensuite guest bedrooms, and laundry room located on one level. Air conditioned three car garage and additional storage space complete this thoughtful home. Easy access to several Silverleaf parks and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20520 N 101ST Way have any available units?
20520 N 101ST Way has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20520 N 101ST Way have?
Some of 20520 N 101ST Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20520 N 101ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
20520 N 101ST Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20520 N 101ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 20520 N 101ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20520 N 101ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 20520 N 101ST Way does offer parking.
Does 20520 N 101ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20520 N 101ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20520 N 101ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 20520 N 101ST Way has a pool.
Does 20520 N 101ST Way have accessible units?
No, 20520 N 101ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20520 N 101ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20520 N 101ST Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20520 N 101ST Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity