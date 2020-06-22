20520 N 101ST Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Enjoy some of the best mountain views from this stunning home in the Parks of Silverleaf. Situated on a large lot; the completely remodeled kitchen, features new white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a grand island. The main living areas of the home are surrounded by French doors that lead to the spacious backyard and outdoor living spaces featuring a pool, spa, sitting and dining areas, BBQ center, garden, and grassy lawn. A home great for a family with the master bedroom, all ensuite guest bedrooms, and laundry room located on one level. Air conditioned three car garage and additional storage space complete this thoughtful home. Easy access to several Silverleaf parks and walking trails.