20434 N 98TH Place

Former Model - Offered UNFURNISHED - Stunning Rosewood in the heart of DC Ranch, minutes from walking trails, community center, Market Street shops and restaurants. Desirable four bedroom home design, with split master retreat, open living, eat-in kitchen and dining offers functional space for optimal living and entertaining. Classic finishes throughout including; rich wood and stone flooring, beamed ceiling, and stylish tile accents. Upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets with spice rack pull-outs, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Private backyard with picturesque McDowell Mountain views, spacious covered patio, heated pool with water feature and firepit with extended hardscape sitting area.