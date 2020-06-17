All apartments in Scottsdale
20434 N 98TH Place
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:05 PM

20434 N 98TH Place

20434 North 98th Place · (480) 502-6902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20434 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
Former Model - Offered UNFURNISHED - Stunning Rosewood in the heart of DC Ranch, minutes from walking trails, community center, Market Street shops and restaurants. Desirable four bedroom home design, with split master retreat, open living, eat-in kitchen and dining offers functional space for optimal living and entertaining. Classic finishes throughout including; rich wood and stone flooring, beamed ceiling, and stylish tile accents. Upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets with spice rack pull-outs, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Private backyard with picturesque McDowell Mountain views, spacious covered patio, heated pool with water feature and firepit with extended hardscape sitting area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20434 N 98TH Place have any available units?
20434 N 98TH Place has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20434 N 98TH Place have?
Some of 20434 N 98TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20434 N 98TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
20434 N 98TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20434 N 98TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 20434 N 98TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20434 N 98TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 20434 N 98TH Place does offer parking.
Does 20434 N 98TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20434 N 98TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20434 N 98TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 20434 N 98TH Place has a pool.
Does 20434 N 98TH Place have accessible units?
No, 20434 N 98TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20434 N 98TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20434 N 98TH Place has units with dishwashers.
