Scottsdale, AZ
20411 N. 78th St.
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

20411 N. 78th St.

20411 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20411 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning single level home in highly desirable Grayhawk community close to all the wonderful amenities that life in Scottsdale has to offer, restaurants, world class shopping and more. Beautifully appointed kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash,and stainless steel appliances. This home will not disappoint and is everything you are looking for! Beautiful backyard with stunning pebble tec pool (pool service included with the rent). 3 car garage. Don't hesitate because this home will not last long!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20411 N. 78th St. have any available units?
20411 N. 78th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 20411 N. 78th St. currently offering any rent specials?
20411 N. 78th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20411 N. 78th St. pet-friendly?
No, 20411 N. 78th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20411 N. 78th St. offer parking?
Yes, 20411 N. 78th St. offers parking.
Does 20411 N. 78th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20411 N. 78th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20411 N. 78th St. have a pool?
Yes, 20411 N. 78th St. has a pool.
Does 20411 N. 78th St. have accessible units?
No, 20411 N. 78th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20411 N. 78th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20411 N. 78th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20411 N. 78th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20411 N. 78th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
