All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 20303 N 75TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
20303 N 75TH Way
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

20303 N 75TH Way

20303 North 75th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20303 North 75th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently converted into 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms. Cabinetry newly refinished. Master bedroom is downstairs with guest bedroom next to it. Three large bedrooms upstairs and an additional spacious office/game room or children's study and loft. Family/great room is perfect for large social gatherings. Formal dining room allows for intimate experiences. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Amazing back yard with grass area for children and pets, tremendous privacy, a huge pool and a large covered patio space. Walking path nearby. Minutes away from top notch Grayhawk Elementary School and Grayhawk Plaza with outstanding shopping and restaurants. Community features two outstanding golf courses, tennis courts and walking paths. You will love this family-oriented community and this gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20303 N 75TH Way have any available units?
20303 N 75TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20303 N 75TH Way have?
Some of 20303 N 75TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20303 N 75TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
20303 N 75TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20303 N 75TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20303 N 75TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 20303 N 75TH Way offer parking?
No, 20303 N 75TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 20303 N 75TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20303 N 75TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20303 N 75TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 20303 N 75TH Way has a pool.
Does 20303 N 75TH Way have accessible units?
No, 20303 N 75TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20303 N 75TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20303 N 75TH Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College