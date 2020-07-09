20303 N 75TH Way

Amenities

Recently converted into 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms. Cabinetry newly refinished. Master bedroom is downstairs with guest bedroom next to it. Three large bedrooms upstairs and an additional spacious office/game room or children's study and loft. Family/great room is perfect for large social gatherings. Formal dining room allows for intimate experiences. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Amazing back yard with grass area for children and pets, tremendous privacy, a huge pool and a large covered patio space. Walking path nearby. Minutes away from top notch Grayhawk Elementary School and Grayhawk Plaza with outstanding shopping and restaurants. Community features two outstanding golf courses, tennis courts and walking paths. You will love this family-oriented community and this gorgeous home.