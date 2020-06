Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful home is located in the Horseshoe Canyon area of Silverleaf. The two Master Retreats are perfect for you and your guests. Enjoy wonderful mountain views from the courtyard which includes a spa, firepit area, built-in BBQ and lush landscaping. Designer finishes throughout the home, include Italian travertine floors, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and granite counters, large arched windows and beautiful stained wood doors.