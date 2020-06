Amenities

Luxury 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhome in the heart of North Scottsdale. Furnished as a two bedroom witha bonus entertaining room.Located next to the TPC and walking distance to The Fairmont Princess living at this newer community is like being on vacation 24/7! Only minutes from Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and all that Scottsdale has to offer. Over 85k in builder upgrades and seller added over 32k in upgrades after it was purchased. $10k in electronic curtains, $17k and 1 yr old hot tub. UPGRADED MAPLE ESPRESSO CABINETS/QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS/LIMESTONE BACKSPLASH/STAINLESS APPLIANCES/2 TONE PAINT are just a few of this homes many features. Private spa in backyard, upgraded lighting and window treatments throughout.Rates vary based on lease term and length of lease.