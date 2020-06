Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This Fully Furnished Luxury Rental Home is guard gated and beautifully tucked onto the 1st hole of the legendary Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, this paradise is perfect for your golf-course living lifestyle! Professionally decorated with high-end furnishings, linens and living essentials. The true resort-style backyard provides the ultimate setting for entertaining friends and family by the sparkling pool/spa while enjoying the watercolor sunsets! The luxurious landscaping boasts a modern stone and grass lounge area with relaxing water feature while offering unobstructed views of the TPC golf course and mountain views beyond. Located just minutes from the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (voted Arizona's Best Dining Resort with five restaurants/bars) and Well & Being Spa- which has earned a 4-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide for ten years in a row. Recently remodeled with upgraded finishes, the brilliantly refreshed bathrooms radiate with calming coastal influences.