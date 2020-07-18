16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway

Amenities

North Scottsdale resort style living in a stunning, furnished, contemporary, split 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, where modern style meets exceptional comfort. Available on a 6 months or longer lease term. This condo is spacious, bright and surrounded by nature, but still well connected to the community. It sits in the middle of panoramic mountain views and breathtaking desert landscaping. Located at the base of McDowell Mountains, just moments away from Gateway Trailhead. Life here is all about access: access to shopping at Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons, dining at The Vig McDowell Mountain and Market Street at DC Ranch, less than 2 miles to TPC Scottsdale Golf Course. Located short distance from 101 Freeway access. You will have access to the exclusive McDowell Mountain Ranch Master Plan amenities including two well-developed parks, a community and recreation center, tennis and basketball courts, beautiful pools and spas, and all the resort-style living you desire.

Tastefully done interior with large closet space, beautiful bathrooms, in suite washer and dryer, air conditioning, and 2 car garage.

Master bedroom has a Cal King bed. Guest bedroom has a queen size bed, living room with full size sofa bed for those unexpected guests. Fully equipped kitchen. Smart TV s and wireless internet. All you need is a toothbrush!

Access to clubhouse, gym, hot spa, and heated pool, right outside the unit.



No Pets Allowed



