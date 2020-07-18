All apartments in Scottsdale
16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway

16600 N Thompson Peak Pkwy · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16600 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2040 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
North Scottsdale resort style living in a stunning, furnished, contemporary, split 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, where modern style meets exceptional comfort. Available on a 6 months or longer lease term. This condo is spacious, bright and surrounded by nature, but still well connected to the community. It sits in the middle of panoramic mountain views and breathtaking desert landscaping. Located at the base of McDowell Mountains, just moments away from Gateway Trailhead. Life here is all about access: access to shopping at Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons, dining at The Vig McDowell Mountain and Market Street at DC Ranch, less than 2 miles to TPC Scottsdale Golf Course. Located short distance from 101 Freeway access. You will have access to the exclusive McDowell Mountain Ranch Master Plan amenities including two well-developed parks, a community and recreation center, tennis and basketball courts, beautiful pools and spas, and all the resort-style living you desire.
Tastefully done interior with large closet space, beautiful bathrooms, in suite washer and dryer, air conditioning, and 2 car garage.
Master bedroom has a Cal King bed. Guest bedroom has a queen size bed, living room with full size sofa bed for those unexpected guests. Fully equipped kitchen. Smart TV s and wireless internet. All you need is a toothbrush!
Access to clubhouse, gym, hot spa, and heated pool, right outside the unit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/16600-n-thompson-peak-pkwy-scottsdale-az-85260-usa-unit-2040/d458aaeb-79b0-4126-abfa-283c29969d61

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5747611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway have any available units?
16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway have?
Some of 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway offers parking.
Does 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway has a pool.
Does 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway have accessible units?
No, 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16600 North Thompson Peak Parkway has units with dishwashers.
