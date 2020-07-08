16484 N 108th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautifully updated, single level split floor plan rental home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. 4 bedroom, 3 full baths with office/den/playroom. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New carpet in master bedroom. Kitchen features a large island, KraftMaid cabinets, wine fridge, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, renovated bathroom with oversized walk in shower, and freestanding soaking tub. Backyard is private with artificial grass area, gated pebble tec pool, and a large covered patio. 3 car garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Lease includes monthly landscaping, weekly pool service, and association dues. MMR community features walking/biking/hiking paths, heated community pools, playgrounds, splash pads, basketball courts, tennis, pickleball, & more.