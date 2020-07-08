All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 16484 N 108th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
16484 N 108th Pl
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:07 AM

16484 N 108th Pl

16484 North 108th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16484 North 108th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully updated, single level split floor plan rental home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. 4 bedroom, 3 full baths with office/den/playroom. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New carpet in master bedroom. Kitchen features a large island, KraftMaid cabinets, wine fridge, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, renovated bathroom with oversized walk in shower, and freestanding soaking tub. Backyard is private with artificial grass area, gated pebble tec pool, and a large covered patio. 3 car garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Lease includes monthly landscaping, weekly pool service, and association dues. MMR community features walking/biking/hiking paths, heated community pools, playgrounds, splash pads, basketball courts, tennis, pickleball, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16484 N 108th Pl have any available units?
16484 N 108th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16484 N 108th Pl have?
Some of 16484 N 108th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16484 N 108th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16484 N 108th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16484 N 108th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16484 N 108th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16484 N 108th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16484 N 108th Pl offers parking.
Does 16484 N 108th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16484 N 108th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16484 N 108th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 16484 N 108th Pl has a pool.
Does 16484 N 108th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16484 N 108th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16484 N 108th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16484 N 108th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College