16484 N 108th Pl

Amenities
Beautifully updated, single level split floor plan rental home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. 4 bedroom, 3 full baths with office/den/playroom. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New carpet in master bedroom. Kitchen features a large island, KraftMaid cabinets, wine fridge, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, renovated bathroom with oversized walk in shower, and freestanding soaking tub. Backyard is private with artificial grass area, gated pebble tec pool, and a large covered patio. 3 car garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Lease includes monthly landscaping, weekly pool service, and association dues. MMR community features walking/biking/hiking paths, heated community pools, playgrounds, splash pads, basketball courts, tennis, pickleball, & more.