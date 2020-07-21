1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Featured in Phoenix Home & Garden, this Boulders home features the most serene gardens and interior one level living spaces. The redesign has incorporated gorgeous garden views from every window! A welcoming entry greets your guest with a large open living space featuring vaulted ceilings, vega beams and skylights that provide ample natural light. Adjacent family room (with a small office) offers easy access to the backyard garden outdoor BBQ & outdoor dining. The remodeled kitchen is outfitted with top of the line appliances and farm sink. The master suite offers warm hardwood flooring, expansive fireplace & private office, his & her master closets and oversized master bath w/ free standing tub. 2 additional guest bedrooms with en-suite baths. The mature and fragrant backyard gardens provide an abundance of shaded outdoor entertainment areas. There's even a private citrus grove - lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit! Come fall in love with this very private and immaculate home.