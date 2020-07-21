All apartments in Scottsdale
1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road

1629 N Quartz Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1629 N Quartz Valley Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Featured in Phoenix Home & Garden, this Boulders home features the most serene gardens and interior one level living spaces. The redesign has incorporated gorgeous garden views from every window! A welcoming entry greets your guest with a large open living space featuring vaulted ceilings, vega beams and skylights that provide ample natural light. Adjacent family room (with a small office) offers easy access to the backyard garden outdoor BBQ & outdoor dining. The remodeled kitchen is outfitted with top of the line appliances and farm sink. The master suite offers warm hardwood flooring, expansive fireplace & private office, his & her master closets and oversized master bath w/ free standing tub. 2 additional guest bedrooms with en-suite baths. The mature and fragrant backyard gardens provide an abundance of shaded outdoor entertainment areas. There's even a private citrus grove - lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit! Come fall in love with this very private and immaculate home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road have any available units?
1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road have?
Some of 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road have a pool?
No, 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 N QUARTZ VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
