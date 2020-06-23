All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16132 North 99th Place

16132 North 99th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16132 North 99th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Step into your move-in ready home located in Scottsdale! 3 bed, 2 bath home with beautiful upgrades. The vaulted ceilings throughout the floorplan enhance the living space. There is gorgeous wood like tile in just the right places! Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room on the cooler evenings. Your kitchen has dark granite countertops, a large island with a breakfast bar, and beautiful wood cabinets! Inside the master suite there is an abundant amount of natural light, double sinks, a tub or shower- take your pick! Step out to your backyard where you can have fun with your guests under the extended patio and play in the lush grass.
Step into your move-in ready home located in Scottsdale! 3 bed, 2 bath home with beautiful upgrades. The vaulted ceilings throughout the floorplan enhance the living space. There is gorgeous wood like tile in just the right places! Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room on the cooler evenings. Your kitchen has dark granite countertops, a large island with a breakfast bar, and beautiful wood cabinets! Inside the master suite there is an abundant amount of natural light, double sinks, a tub or shower- take your pick! Step out to your backyard where you can have fun with your guests under the extended patio and play in the lush grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16132 North 99th Place have any available units?
16132 North 99th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16132 North 99th Place have?
Some of 16132 North 99th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16132 North 99th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16132 North 99th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16132 North 99th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16132 North 99th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16132 North 99th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16132 North 99th Place does offer parking.
Does 16132 North 99th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16132 North 99th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16132 North 99th Place have a pool?
No, 16132 North 99th Place does not have a pool.
Does 16132 North 99th Place have accessible units?
Yes, 16132 North 99th Place has accessible units.
Does 16132 North 99th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16132 North 99th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
