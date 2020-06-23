16132 North 99th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Step into your move-in ready home located in Scottsdale! 3 bed, 2 bath home with beautiful upgrades. The vaulted ceilings throughout the floorplan enhance the living space. There is gorgeous wood like tile in just the right places! Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room on the cooler evenings. Your kitchen has dark granite countertops, a large island with a breakfast bar, and beautiful wood cabinets! Inside the master suite there is an abundant amount of natural light, double sinks, a tub or shower- take your pick! Step out to your backyard where you can have fun with your guests under the extended patio and play in the lush grass.

Step into your move-in ready home located in Scottsdale! 3 bed, 2 bath home with beautiful upgrades. The vaulted ceilings throughout the floorplan enhance the living space. There is gorgeous wood like tile in just the right places! Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room on the cooler evenings. Your kitchen has dark granite countertops, a large island with a breakfast bar, and beautiful wood cabinets! Inside the master suite there is an abundant amount of natural light, double sinks, a tub or shower- take your pick! Step out to your backyard where you can have fun with your guests under the extended patio and play in the lush grass.