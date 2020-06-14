All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 15380 N 100th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
15380 N 100th Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

15380 N 100th Street

15380 North 100th Street · (480) 330-8497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15380 North 100th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Relax and enjoy the natural beauty and convenience of North Scottsdale in a spacious, quiet, ground-level end unit with patio backing to greenway! This light-filled, furnished living space had 3 bedrooms (one with a desk) AND a queen-size sleeper sofa in front of the fireplace! Gated community with heated pool, spa, tennis court. Locked storage closet off patio securely houses your bikes, golf clubs, other. Minutes from the 101 freeway, close to Starbucks and AJ's Fine Foods. Shopping and fine dining nearby at Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Common - and West World - home to the Barrett Jackson Car Auction, Arabian Horse show and Phoenix Open! $1600 per month May-October. Tenant pays all utilities. $3500 per month November-April. Utilities capped at $200 per month, tenant pays overages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15380 N 100th Street have any available units?
15380 N 100th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15380 N 100th Street have?
Some of 15380 N 100th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15380 N 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15380 N 100th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15380 N 100th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15380 N 100th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15380 N 100th Street offer parking?
No, 15380 N 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15380 N 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15380 N 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15380 N 100th Street have a pool?
Yes, 15380 N 100th Street has a pool.
Does 15380 N 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 15380 N 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15380 N 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15380 N 100th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15380 N 100th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity