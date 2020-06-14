15380 N 100th Street

Amenities

Relax and enjoy the natural beauty and convenience of North Scottsdale in a spacious, quiet, ground-level end unit with patio backing to greenway! This light-filled, furnished living space had 3 bedrooms (one with a desk) AND a queen-size sleeper sofa in front of the fireplace! Gated community with heated pool, spa, tennis court. Locked storage closet off patio securely houses your bikes, golf clubs, other. Minutes from the 101 freeway, close to Starbucks and AJ's Fine Foods. Shopping and fine dining nearby at Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Common - and West World - home to the Barrett Jackson Car Auction, Arabian Horse show and Phoenix Open! $1600 per month May-October. Tenant pays all utilities. $3500 per month November-April. Utilities capped at $200 per month, tenant pays overages.