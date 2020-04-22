All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
15252 N 100TH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

15252 N 100TH Street

15252 North 100th Street · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15252 North 100th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2158 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHEDAs you enter this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo you'll immediately know you've made the right decision for your vacation getaway. With incredible detail and brand new finely updated finishes, this is the perfect spot when visiting North Scottsdale, ''The West's Most Western Town''. With over 1300 square feet of living space you're sure to have enough room to relax comfortably when you're not out enjoying all the wonderful things to do nearby and an assigned covered parking space is provided to keep your vehicle out of the elements during those warm sunny days.The great open room floor plan gives everyone in your group space to enjoy each other's company while watching the big game, enjoying a romantic meal together or simply just ''catching up''. Even the chef in your party will be pleased with the fully equipped open kitchen design and the fine finishes immersed throughout the home. The home also offers a spectacular patio, perfectly positioned to the north, optimizing the tree lined views and giving you a sense of privacy.
After a long day of activities you'll certainly enjoy a restful night's sleep on the plush King size bed with in room television and direct access to the en'suite with dual vanities, custom natural stone walk-in shower and oversized walk-in closet. The master bedroom also features direct access to the same stunning patio and a wonderful feeling of privacy.
Bedroom 2 is just as inviting and offers a sense of classic style and charm with easy bathroom access just outside the door. It too has an in room television, but also includes a lovely desk and work space with a comfortable executive style chair for those of you who must take "working vacations".

The Community
Located in one of the most sought after areas of the valley, Villages North provides easy access to the nearby bus stop and is just 1 mile from Arizona State Route Loop 101 in North Scottsdale. The secured community provides gated access 24 hours a day and although the surrounding area can be busy with many amenities and activities, once inside this community is a quiet retreat with manicured walking paths that wind their way throughout. You can walk along these beautiful tree-lined paths to the workout facilities, several pools and spa areas, barbeque areas and tennis courts. Many guest don't even leave this beautiful community during their stay, but rather just prefer to enjoy the resort like amenities.

The Area
Within walking distance of Westworld, The McDowell Mountain Ranch Park and Aquatic Center, Horizon Park Community Center, McDowell Mountain Golf Club, and several fine dining establishments, this spectacular condo offers guests many options to enjoy a magnificent stay without the need of a vehicle, however, drive less than 10 minutes and your world is opened up to a whole variety of other spectacular explorations such as Taliesin West, OdySea Aquarium & Mirror Maze, Butterfly Wonderland, Musical Instrument Museum, Sunrise Trail at McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Desert Splash Seaplane Adventures, The Frank Lloyd Wright Spire, Segway Expeditions Phoenix, Dolphinaris Arizona, Cholla Trail Head and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15252 N 100TH Street have any available units?
15252 N 100TH Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15252 N 100TH Street have?
Some of 15252 N 100TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15252 N 100TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15252 N 100TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15252 N 100TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15252 N 100TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15252 N 100TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15252 N 100TH Street does offer parking.
Does 15252 N 100TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15252 N 100TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15252 N 100TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15252 N 100TH Street has a pool.
Does 15252 N 100TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15252 N 100TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15252 N 100TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15252 N 100TH Street has units with dishwashers.
