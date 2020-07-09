All apartments in Scottsdale
15228 N 104TH Place
15228 N 104TH Place

15228 North 104th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15228 North 104th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This popular 4 bedroom 3 bath Brisas floor plan is located on a Cul-de-Sac lot with grassy back yard. The 4th bedroom is downstairs adjacent to a full bath. The home has been well maintained with neutral carpet and tile floors in the kitchen and wet areas. The home has two toned paint and the LR/DR soars to a vaulted 2 story height. Enjoy all of the amenities McDowell Mountain Ranch has to offer with pools, volleyball, tennis, public golf course, Desert Canyon Elementary and Middle Schools, and Library within walking distance from the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

