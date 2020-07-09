15228 N 104TH Place

Amenities

This popular 4 bedroom 3 bath Brisas floor plan is located on a Cul-de-Sac lot with grassy back yard. The 4th bedroom is downstairs adjacent to a full bath. The home has been well maintained with neutral carpet and tile floors in the kitchen and wet areas. The home has two toned paint and the LR/DR soars to a vaulted 2 story height. Enjoy all of the amenities McDowell Mountain Ranch has to offer with pools, volleyball, tennis, public golf course, Desert Canyon Elementary and Middle Schools, and Library within walking distance from the home.