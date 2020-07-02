All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

15131 N 100TH Place

15131 North 100th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15131 North 100th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Virtual Tour Available! Wonderfully updated single level home in the Mirada neighborhood in Scottsdale! Great layout of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated Kitchen opens directly to the great room! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings, multiple skylights, and travertine flooring throughout the home (Except for 2 bedrooms). Master bathroom features a travertine shower with frameless glass door and double vanities. His and her closets! 2 car garage with epoxy floors, and a tranquil backyard with large covered patio out back. Newer AC and sun screens on the windows make the home efficient. Landscaping included in monthly rent! Great clean home in a wonderful quiet neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15131 N 100TH Place have any available units?
15131 N 100TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15131 N 100TH Place have?
Some of 15131 N 100TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15131 N 100TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15131 N 100TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15131 N 100TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15131 N 100TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15131 N 100TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15131 N 100TH Place offers parking.
Does 15131 N 100TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15131 N 100TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15131 N 100TH Place have a pool?
No, 15131 N 100TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 15131 N 100TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15131 N 100TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15131 N 100TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15131 N 100TH Place has units with dishwashers.

