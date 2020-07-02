15131 N 100TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Virtual Tour Available! Wonderfully updated single level home in the Mirada neighborhood in Scottsdale! Great layout of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated Kitchen opens directly to the great room! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings, multiple skylights, and travertine flooring throughout the home (Except for 2 bedrooms). Master bathroom features a travertine shower with frameless glass door and double vanities. His and her closets! 2 car garage with epoxy floors, and a tranquil backyard with large covered patio out back. Newer AC and sun screens on the windows make the home efficient. Landscaping included in monthly rent! Great clean home in a wonderful quiet neighborhood!